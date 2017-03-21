× Memphis Police want to speak to this man about a 2016 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man wanted for questioning in a Memphis murder.

Dejan Rakic was shot and killed September 20, 2016, in the 3200 block of Danville Circle.

Police say Andre Delgado, aka ‘Dre,’ was seen leaving with Rakic minutes before he was shot.

Police want to speak with Delgado.

The following is information provided by the MPD:

Andre Armendariz Delgado aka “Dre” is described as a Male Hispanic, approximately 5’7”-5’8″, thin, short straight black hair and multiple tattoos on the body. Tattoo locations: left side of face logo of University of Memphis and a diamond with the number 3 inside; on chest a Mexican eagle and “Time Waits for No Man”; both arms have full sleeves; Left bicep “Fear God”, left shoulder “Dia De Los Muertos Skull”, left arm a bear with a $ sign. Andre Armendariz Delgado aka “Dre” is known to frequent areas in and around Knight Arnold Road and Getwell Avenue.