Indiana 6-year-old spreading kindness through letter writing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brad Ades calls himself the Kindness Ninja. The 6-year-old has made it his mission to spread kindness through letter writing.

“In my heart, I think everybody has to be happy,” he told CBS affiliate WLFI. “I just wanted to lift other people’s hearts to make them feel very good.”

It all started a couple weeks ago.

“My husband and I have tried to always be very intentional on how we raise our kids and teach them life lessons, to be humble and kind,” Brad’s mom Shawna Ades said.

Brad took the life lesson pretty seriously. So much so that when Shawna Ades was in his room cleaning, she found a note he had written to one of his best friends, signed “the kindness ninja.”

Brad now writes kindness letters to his friends and family, sometimes 10 letters a day, always signing it with #thekindnessninja.

“Because I’m kind, so maybe I can be a ninja too,” he said. “This is the way that I want to write letters to other people so that I can be kind to them without them knowing it’s me.”

He hasn’t only written to friends, but also to his favorite basketball team, the Purdue Boilermakers.

But he says a true kindness ninja wouldn’t only write to his favorite players, but rather to the whole team.

“He asked for the roster, so I got the whole roster and the names that he didn’t know,” Shawna Ades said. “He went through and he wrote their name, and he said things like ‘great job’ or ‘make that three.'”

“I just want to make everybody happy, not just a couple,” Brad said.

And his kindness didn’t go unnoticed.

“I remember getting one from him specifically and a couple of other letters came through, and those were really inspirational, and it was just saying, ‘good luck to you guys,'” Purdue junior forward Vince Edwards said.

If the letters were meant to be good luck, it worked. The Purdue team hasn’t stopped yet, and neither has Brad.

He even wrote a letter to the “mean kid” in class in the hopes it will make him a little nicer to everyone.

His rival team could be next.

“I just like making players happy. Even though I don’t like IU, I may even do some today for them.”