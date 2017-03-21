× Healthy homemade Pop Tarts!

What if we told you, you could change your diet, eat healthy and still be able to enjoy pizza, pasta, bacon, cheese and all the pies, cookies and cakes you want!

Authors Markus Rothkranz and Cara Brotman have written “Love on a Plate: Uncookbook”.

It’s full of plant-based versions of the world’s most popular meals.

Pop Tarts

(makes 6)

Crust

2 cups coconut meat

2 cups almond meal (ground up almonds)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

3 cups water

Icing

1 1/2 cups coconut meat

4 tablespoons coconut butter

4 coconut blossom syrup or 3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

Filling

Raspberries, blended

Sprinkles

Red- dehydrated raspberries or goji berries, finely chopped

Yellow – dehydrated pineapple finely chopped

Orange- dehydrated mango, finely chopped

Smear dough thin and flat onto dehydrator sheets

Dehydrate 5 hours 6 hrs, flip onto screen, dehydrate another 5-6 hours until center is not gooey anymore, but crust is still flexible

Cut into rectangles

Spread raspberry jam on one, icing on the other

Put two pieces together, add sprinkles on top

Can eat right away or dehydrate more to make “icing” harder.