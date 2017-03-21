× Firefighters step up after no one shows up to 4-year-old boy’s birthday party

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Turning four years old is supposed to be a time to celebrate, but for Braxton Young, that wasn’t the case because none of his friends showed up.

“He always asks about when his birthday party is going to be. Why no one came. When is he going to get a cake? Why didn’t he get presents?”

Braxton’s mother, Sarah, reached out to the public and asked anyone that was willing to send letters to her son.

“Try to get him some mail. That way he knows he is special. Just because no one showed up doesn’t mean he isn’t special.”

Little Braxton wants to be a fireman or possibly a police officer his mom said, so he was over joyed when he learned they had sent him letters.

“When he asked for letters and I told him that the policemen and firemen responded, he was overjoyed that they took the time out of their day to write him. It shows that our every day heroes actually care about someone as young as him.”

The firefighters even invited Braxton and his family to visit the fire station.

“That’s what it’s all about. Putting a smile on their face…see them have a good time…see the fire truck. A lot of them look up to us and want to be firemen. It’s great for them to come here and see what it’s all about,” said David Harrison with the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Young said seeing her son by happy and smile is the most important thing to her.

“He even said they sent me stuff for my birthday. See at least they think about me and it overjoys me to see him smile like that. He said ‘Mommy, I’m special like you now.'”