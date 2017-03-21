× Final arrest made in Blytheville double homicide

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Four people are now in custody, charged with killing two people in Blytheville.

Police arrested the final suspect Monday. Police didn’t release his name but said he just turned 18, making him a juvenile when the crime was committed back in November.

Officers arrested him after he fled from when they tried to serve an unrelated warrant. Police said they spoke with him the next day and he gave them details about the murders as well as the robbery that happened beforehand.

Police said this suspect was joined in the crimes by Issac Branch, 25, Chris Clay Jr., 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile, all of whom were arrested in the fall.

The killings happened at Cherrytree Food Mart. The owner, Bahadur Dhillon, 62, and an employee, Anthony Tramble, 56, were both shot in the head, police said.

Police said the four also tried to rob a Shell gas station before they hit the Cherrytree Food Mart, but the clerk was able to prevent it by locking the door.

They all face several charges, including capital murder, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Police said this in the final arrest in the case.