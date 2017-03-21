× Elderly family man fatally shot by friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether smiling for his wedding photo or posing with the grandkid, Maurice Horton always had a smile on his face — a very different image than what his wife, Greta, saw Monday as he was lying on a hospital bed.

“I saw my husband cry first time in my life in 29 years. He didn`t even cry at his own mom’s funeral.”

He was crying from severe pain after a bullet ripped through the 74-year-old’s body while at a home on Hanwood Avenue.

The shooter, 82-year-old Roosevelt Hodge, was a man many described as Horton’s friend.

“He made a mistake. He thought that man was somebody else,” said Callan Tucker.

Horton’s nephew concurred.

“It was just a freaky thing that happened. We don`t blame the man,” said the victim’s nephew Michael Miner.

But his daughter said she’s just not buying that explanation.

“Sir, if you are who they say, you`re his friend, why you didn`t look? Why? Why?”

Police have not said whether Hodge will face any charges.