× Consumer Alert! BBB warns of fake ticket scams during March Madness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — March madness will be in full effect this week in Memphis as FedEx Forum plays host to two, Sweet 16 matchups.

Number 1 ranked North Carolina takes on number four Butler, and in a much-anticipated return to Memphis, Coach John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats will go up against the UCLA Bruins.

However, in all the excitement of trying to get tickets, experts say don’t get caught up in a scam.

According to information from the MidSouth Better Business Bureau, the NewYorkDailyNews reported one basketball fan spent $500 on tickets on an online classifieds site last year.

He was just steps away from entering the Barclays Center to watch the game when he found out his tickets were fraudulent, according to the report.

WREG found dozens of listings for NCAA Tournament tickets in Memphis on Craigslist Tuesday.

However, experts say its hard for the average fan to determine who they’re really buying from.

Hoping a bar code will protect you? BBB officials say scalpers will sell the same ticket, with the same bar code over and over again.

BBB’s Tips on Avoiding Ticket Scams