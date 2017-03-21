× City Council committee votes to dissolve Beale Street Tourism Development Authority

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Changes could be in store for Beale Street.

The Memphis City Council Tourism Committee voted Tuesday to dissolve the board that oversees Beale Street.

There’s been contention between council members and the board for months after a management company was not given the contract to oversee the tourist attraction.

The board reportedly did not give the contract to 21 Beale because of legal concerns in Chicago of two of the men running it.

The decision to dissolve will ultimately be up to the entire council.

Multiple stakeholders told me they'd like to see @DowntownMemphis take over the administration of Beale St. — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) March 21, 2017