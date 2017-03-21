Caught on Camera: Police are looking for the building block bandits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn. -- A pair of thieves in Arlington swiped nearly $800 worth of LEGOs and the entire thing was caught on camera.

The men stood right in front of the security cameras at Bricks and Minifigs, a specialty LEGO store in Arlington, chatting with employees.

After asking for the employee to get something for them, one of the men grab two collector LEGO sets and the two bolt from the store.

Employees said it's likely the sets will wind up on Craigslist or sold online.

It's a familiar story for law enforcement near and far.

About a year ago, detectives said a trio took $10,000 worth of merchandise from stores across Shelby County.

Other cities reported also reported LEGO heists in the past few years including San Diego, Portland and Phoenix. Police even seized $200,000 worth of illicit LEGOs from one ring.

Investigators told WREG since the popular toys don't have serial numbers, they're hard to trace.

In this case, the employees gave copies of the video to police and plastered it online, hoping someone spots the building block bandits.