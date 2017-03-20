Whitehaven resident tired of trash problems comes to WREG for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG is getting action for people living in Whitehaven after residents complained about illegal dumping.

If you drive down East Windsor Road, Ronald Webster says you'll come across a ton of trash.

"Mattresses, couches, tires, trash, you know all types of stuff," he said.

Webster has the perfect view of it from his home. Not the view he had in mind when he moved to is house three years ago for some peace and quiet.

"Visitors see it when they come they ask about it," he explained.

Webster said he has no clue who the culprits could be.

"I don`t know if they`re doing it at night or what, but we called the city. They haven`t done anything about it yet."

This isn`t the first time Webster and his neighbors have had to deal with problems like tossed trash on the side of the road. In April of 2015 he came to WREG with the same problem and the mess was just as bad.

At that time he knew the city was doing it`s best to keep things clean and, after our story ran, things were picked up.

Now he hopes things can get back to the whole reason why he initially moved out to the area.

"For the peace and quiet and beauty," he said.

A spokesperson with the city said crews will investigate the area and schedule removal. They don’t disclose exactly where cameras are set up to prevent litterers from avoiding the area and creating new sites.

If you are caught dumping you can faces charges or a fine.

To report dumping you can call the 24-hour phone line, 52-CLEAN.