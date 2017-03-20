Tom Brady’s missing NFL jerseys recovered

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Tom Brady’s missing jerseys from Super Bowl LI and XLIX have been found, the NFL said Monday.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” an NFL statement said.

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

In the locker room following the New England Patriots’ win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Brady noticed his No. 12 jersey was missing after he said he had put it in his bag. The estimated value of the jersey is $500,000, according to a police report released in February by the Houston Police Department.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet that the jersey was traced to Mexico and that it was recovered with the “help of FBI and Mexican authorities.”

No other details were released about the recovery, which also netted the jersey Brady wore in 2015 to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. The NFL referred additional questions to the FBI, citing the ongoing investigation.

Brady is the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time, the most all time, in his victory over the Falcons.