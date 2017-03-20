× Tennessee man who pulled out weapon at U.S. Capitol sentenced to jail

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Tennessee man who displayed a weapon at a security checkpoint at the visitor center of the U.S. Capitol last year has been sentenced to 11 months in prison.

Prosecutors said in a news release that 67-year-old Larry Russell Dawson of Antioch, Tennessee, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Washington. He has been ordered to receive mental health treatment.

Dawson had previously pleaded to a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers while using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

An officer shot Dawson on March 28, 2016, after he pulled out a BB gun that looked like a handgun at the checkpoint.

Dawson was also sentenced Monday to 90 days in prison for an earlier incident in which he disrupted Congress and failed to return to court.