Teens caught on camera vandalizing local store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Shocking cell phone video shows a pole-wielding teen loose it inside the Lamar Corner Grocery Saturday, knocking merchandise off the shelves and unhinging a door. After the violent show of force inside the store, the pair then head outside and start bashing in the windows of a Mustang convertible.

WREG spoke to the owner, who works as a clerk at the store. He said it all started when the girls became angry he wouldn't sell them tobacco products.

He said one of the girls appeared to be just 15 or 16 years old.

As the video rolled, the girl and her accomplice continued their assault on the clerk's car, hurling profanity left and right.

Just as their getting into their car, the clerk can be seen coming out the store. He hurled an object right at their silver Dodge, striking the driver's side window.

WREG has learned no charges have been filed.