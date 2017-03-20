× State board won’t file charges against Amy Weirich

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee will not be moving forward with charges against Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich related to the Noura Jackson case.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Weirich says the board agreed to privately reprimand her for any wrongdoing and stop any further proceedings in the case.

Weirich admitted that she made errors while she was the lead prosecutor on the Noura Jackson case.

According to the supplemental petition for discipline from the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee, Weirich failed to conduct herself according to professional standards and is guilty of omission.

This alleged misconduct stems from Weirich claiming she never saw a statement from witness Andrew Hammack until after the trial was over. The statement could have helped prove Jackson’s innocence.

However, the petition lists facts that show Weirich did know about the statement and had a “duty to familiarize herself with the record, file and evidence of the case.”

The Board of Professional Responsibility found she failed to exercise due diligence, to the detriment of others involved in the trial, and it determined she committed violations of diligence, fairness to opposing party and counsel, and misconduct under the Rules of Professional Conduct.

Jackson’s murder conviction was overturned partly because the prosecution failed to provide exculpatory evidence to the defense, according to the petition.