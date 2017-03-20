× Southwest Memphis home declared a public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office shut down a Southwest Memphis home Monday morning and declared it a public nuisance.

The home is located at 477 Delta Road near Shelby Drive and Ford Road.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, officials revealed that the home was ordered shut down by Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter on Friday.

When the Multi-Agency Gang Unit served the order at the home Monday morning, Charlie Miller was arrested on federal drug charges.

The homeowner was also ordered to appear before Judge Potter in the next few days.

During the investigation, agents seized drug paraphernalia and other items.

“This home has negatively impacted the public health, safety or welfare of this community,” said District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Weirich says MPD has responded to 3 calls to the Delta Road home and more than 3,000 complaints in the surrounding neighborhood.

The crimes include 2 homicides, 11 aggravated assaults, 16 home burglaries and 3 forcible rapes.