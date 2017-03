× Shots fired into Orange Mound church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for the gunman responsible for firing shots into an Orange Mound church overnight.

Monday morning, church members discovered at least two bullet holes at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church on Carnes Ave. at Boston St.

Police aren’t sure when the shooting happened but they say no one was inside at the time.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this case.