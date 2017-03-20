Several Memphis restaurants robbed within days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are investigating a rash of robberies at popular Memphis restaurants.

The most recent happened at a Waffle House on American Way Monday morning.

A security guard told police an armed man barged in, threw her to the ground and snatched her gun. He then demanded money and took off.

"This is serious. Someone here could have lost their life. A lot of these waitresses here have children," said Pamela Neal, who frequents the Waffle House. "I'm going to pray for this establishment. Every single day. And any other establishment. People have a right to work and make a living and feel safe why they're doing it."

Not even two days before, robbers held up two other fast food restaurants during dinner time.

A Popeyes on Lamar and a Taco Bell on South B.B. King.

Employees at both places said a man robbed them at gunpoint.

Days before that on Thursday, yet again during dinner time, police said a manager was robbed and shot at Cookout on Highland, and customers were also robbed at Tops Bar-B-Q on Rhodes.

"He said he was going to blow her head off if he didn't give her purse," said a victim's husband.

Customers at Tops said they called police and then followed the suspect, so officers could make an arrest.

"This is a war. People out here, they don't have jobs. They are hungry. They're thirsty," said Neal.

MPD's crime-tracking website shows at least a dozen robberies at businesses since Thursday.

They're asking people to stay alert and speak up.

MPD's spokesperson also said in an email, "If you see something out of the ordinary, report it. Also, if you are present during a robbery please provide authorities with as much detailed information as possible. The information that may seem trivial to you may help investigators crack the case."

Again, MPD made an arrest in Tops Bar-B-Q. They have yet to confirm whether any of the robberies are related.

It's possible several suspects are on the run.