Police investigating downtown robbery at Main and Madison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police said they are investigating a robbery that happened on Main Street Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Reginald Meriwether said he came to Memphis last week to visit his mom in the hospital. He was walking down Main Street Saturday night when he got an unexpected welcome; two homeless men punched him in the jaw and then stole his cash, he said.

"I know them. They from the streets out here. They out here everyday. I used to be homeless. But now I'm in college. I have my own catering service in Dallas. I'm drug-free for the last eight years and if I can get clean, they can too. But they're out here robbing people. That isn't fair," he said.

He said the two men targeted him because he’s turned his life around. It was his birthday and they took his money.

Unfortunately, he said people like that give Memphis a bad name.

“It could be a great city if these people get off these streets and get the time they're supposed to get," Meriwether said.

As of Monday afternoon, police had not made any arrests.