Michigan teen gives lottery winnings to parents

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — Everyone dreams of winning the lottery, but how many of us would then give that money away?

One 19-year-old in Michigan decided to do just that when he won $500,000 in the Michigan Lottery’s Golden Wild Time game.

Family comes first for the teenage winner, who chose to remain anonymous, and he said he’s giving most of the prize to his parents as a thank you for all their support.

“My parents have done so much for my sister and me, helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine,” he told the Michigan Lottery.

He’ll still keep $5,000, but even that he won’t spend on frivolous things; he plans to invest it.

The teen said he couldn’t believe it at first.

“It’s just incredible, I can’t get the smile off of my face.”