× Man shot during armed robbery in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for two suspects after a violent armed robbery and shooting in Fox Meadows.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Hickory Pointe Apartments on Mt. Moriah near Hickory Hill Road.

The victim told police that he was visiting a friend when the two suspects came up and told him to get on the ground.

Police say they robbed him, shot him and left him lying on the ground.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police haven’t released a description of the suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.