Firefighters battle overnight blaze on the Memphis Riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Fire Department are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a vacant business on the Memphis Riverfront.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday in the building that once housed The Pier Restaurant on Wagner Place near Union and Riverside.

Firefighters shut down Riverside Drive between Monroe Ave. and Beale St. while they worked to put out the flames.

There’s no estimate yet on how much damage was caused by the fire. No one was injured.

The Pier closed ten years ago after 30 years in business on the Memphis Riverfront.

The building has been vacant ever since.