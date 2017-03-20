× Fire damages Northeast Memphis apartment building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Northeast Memphis.

Firefighters were called to the Arbors at Century Center Apartments on Century Center Parkway near Whitten Road around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe the blaze started as a grease fire in the kitchen.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

No one was injured.

There’s no word yet on how much damage was caused by the fire.