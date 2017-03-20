× Commission votes not to select Mark Lovell’s replacement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commission has voted not to name a replacement for the District 95 seat recently vacated by Representative Mark Lovell.

The announcement means the seat in Congress will be vacant until after the general election which is scheduled for Thursday, June 15.

The primary election will take place on Thursday, April 27.

Lovell resigned from his post in February amid allegations of inappropriate sexual contact.