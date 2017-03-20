× Britain to trigger Brexit process on March 29th

LONDON — Britain’s government says it will trigger Article 50, signaling Britain’s departure from the European Union, on March 29th.

The Department for Exiting the European Union said in a statement that Britain’s permanent representative to the EU, Tim Barrow, informed the European Council President Donald Tusk of the timing on Monday morning. The notification of triggering Article 50 will come in the form of a letter.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said in a statement that the country is “on the threshold of the most important negotiation” for a generation.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday that “we have been informed in advance. We are ready to begin negotiations.”

He said that “everything is ready on this side,” and that the EU’s executive arm stands ready to play its role once the letter of notification is actually sent.