Blues City Tours bus stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone stole a Blues City Tours bus Monday afternoon.

The driver told police he parked outside of Tops Bar-B-Que on Union Avenue and went inside for about five minutes to get food. He said he left the bus, a 2002 Ford Econoline, running with the keys inside.

He said when he came back out of the restaurant, it was gone.

The bus, which says Blues City Tours on it, has Mississippi license plate B268481. Call police if you see it.

Police are reminding people to not keep a vehicle running when you’re not with it.