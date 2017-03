× Basketball fans in Memphis getting a real treat on Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The South Region, being played at FedExForum in Memphis, is the only one of the four regions in the NCAA Tournament to have the top four seeds advance. Thursday’s practices for North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Butler are open and free for fans to watch. Here’s the schedule:

Noon-12:50pm Butler

1:00-1:50PM North Carolina

2:00-2:50pm UCLA

3:00-3:50pm Kentucky