Apparent road rage incident caught on camera

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A wild crash on Interstate 270 this week is sparking an important conversation about road rage.

On Wednesday, Bradley Derges was driving to a work meeting when he says three cars drove past him at extremely high speeds on I-270 South passed Manchester Road. The entire incident that followed was captured on a dash camera in his work vehicle that his boss just installed the week before.

“The white Grand Am went around the front of the yellow Malibu and slammed on its breaks,” said Derges.

Seconds later, the cars were driving next to each other when the yellow car lost control.

“I saw her serve once, go back and forth, and at about 80 – 100 miles an hour, go straight into the wall, the divider, and roll four times.”

He is confident it was a road rage incident that went too far.

“I just knew something terrible was going to happen from how fast they went by,” said Derges.

Crashes like this are becoming more common. According to the AAA Foundation, potentially aggressive actions, like tailgating or erratic lane changes, are a factor in up to 56% of fatal crashes.

After witnessing this crash, Derges wants other drivers to think twice.

“It’s just something we shouldn’t do. Pull over. Grab a glass of water. Stop. Forget about it,” said Derges.

Instead of the dramatic crash, he wants people to focus on the other good Samaritans who stopped to help.

“There were a lot of great people out on that highway that day. We did get the window out of the back of the car and her out,” said Derges.

He said the driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. He also said the other two cars who initially sped by him never stopped after the crash.