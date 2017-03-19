× Police: Pair vandalizes store after clerk refuses to sell them tobacco because one was underage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two girls didn’t like not being able to buy tobacco products, and they didn’t take it well.

The clerk at Lamar Corner Grocery told police the pair came into the store around 6 p.m. Saturday and tried to buy tobacco products, but the clerk recognized one and knew she was underage, so he refused the sale.

The clerk said they then became angry and threw things across the store. He said he tried to lock them in the store, but they yanked the door off its hinges.

The vandalism didn’t stop there, though; police said they kicked his car and broke its windows.

They drove away in a silver or gray Dodge Stratus, and police are looking for them as they investigate this case.