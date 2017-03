× Man shot and killed in Helena-West Helena, person of interest in custody

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Helena-West Helena Saturday night.

Police said Stanley Scott, 58, was shot multiple times in the 400 block of South Sam Street.

He died at Helena Regional Hospital, police said.

Police said they are questioning a person of interest but have not yet made any arrests.

If you have any information about the shooting, call (870) 572-3441.