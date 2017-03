× Juvenile hit by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile pedestrian has been struck by a car.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Goodlett Road, on the street in front of Goodlett Elementary School.

First responders are at the scene.

Police said the victim went to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but it’s not known at this time how serious the injuries are.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene.