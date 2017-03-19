× Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy killed, suspect injured

BATON ROUGE — Gunfire erupted while two sheriff’s deputies were conducting an investigation near a barber shop in Baton Rouge, leaving one dead, Louisiana authorities said.

The deputy from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office died Saturday night, Louisiana State Police said.

The two deputies were investigating a domestic situation at a storefront, CNN affiliate WBRZ reported.

No more details were immediately available on the incident.

The second deputy was not injured.

The shooter was injured and transported to a local hospital, authorities told the affiliate.

Their identities were not immediately available.

“We are focused on working with the family, praying for the family and making sure our deputies have the help and support they need,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks told the affiliate.

This is the second killing to hit the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office in nine months.

In July, a Missouri man ambushed and killed three law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge — including one from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.