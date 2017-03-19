× 12-year-old missing after arguing with mom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old has been reported missing.

Police issued a City Watch alert for Alexia Howard. She’s considered a missing endangered child.

According to the alert, Alexia left her home in the 5600 block of Santa Barbara Street after arguing with her mother.

She left around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and hasn’t been seen since, the alert said.

Alexia is described as a 5-foot-5, 130-pound black girl with dark hair, a dark complexion and a slim build. She was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and purple boots.

If you see her or know where she may be, call police at 545-2677.