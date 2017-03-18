Union leaders protest proposed Impasse Ordinance repeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Dozens of union leaders lined city streets Saturday, fighting back against the proposed repeal of the nearly 40-year-old Impasse Ordinance.

Memphis City Council is set to vote on the change next week, which would put Mayor Jim Strickland in charge of handling disputes between unions and the city.

The ordinance was passed in response to the 1978 police and fire strikes, and protesters say without it, they'll lose their leverage when it comes to contract disputes.

"It will take away any voice that any one of these 13 unions has, as far as contract negotiations with the city," said Memphis Police Association lead negotiator Matt Cunningham.

HAPPENING NOW: Dozens of union leaders rally against @MEM_Council's proposed repeal of nearly 40-year-old Impasse Ordinance. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/9qD2NKZpSm — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) March 18, 2017

City Councilman Kemp Conrad proposed the repeal, which would do away with individual impasse committee and create one single committee to deal with disputes – a move union leaders call unfair.

"It’s very disappointing because these people work very hard at what they do – they keep this city running," said Melone Irvin with the machinists union. "It’s worked for 40 years. Our people deserve the right to be represented."

Eight unions representing city employees put up billboards across the city denouncing the proposed repeal.

"It would basically eliminate the contracts between police, fire, the machinists, the electricians," Cunningham said. "All of the city employees that are represented by labor organizations, their contracts would basically go away."

He says union workers want to work with the city to reach a compromise.

State Representative Dwayne Thompson of District 96 showed up at Saturday's rally in support of union workers, saying a total repeal of the Impasse Ordinance would be a mistake.

"I believe that we should treat our city employees fairly," he said. "I believe that if it [the ordinance] needs updating, then they should work with the city employees and city employee groups to develop a good compromise that works for all concerned."

WREG reached out to Conrad Saturday but hasn’t heard back.

In an email last week in response to those MPA billboards, he defended repealing the ordinance, calling it "purely procedural in nature and not an attack on anyone."

The ordinance has already passed two City Council votes.

The final vote is set for Tuesday.