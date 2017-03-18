× 2 fast-food places robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two fast-food restaurants have been the targets of armed robberies Saturday.

Police were first called to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on 2235 Lamar Avenue around 6 p.m.

The suspect was armed during the robbery and ran away from the scene, police said.

The second happened at Taco Bell’s location on 826 South B.B. King St. around 6:30 p.m.

One suspect, dressed in all black, came into the restaurant with a gun, police said.

No one was hurt, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after the robbery in a silver vehicle, police said.

There is not a good description of either robber.