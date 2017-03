MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis East High School has come out on top again.

The East Mustangs won their eighth state title in school history when they beat the Southwind High School Jaguars Saturday for the Class AAA title with a decisive 65-45 score.

The celebration begins!! 8 for the @EastMustangs pic.twitter.com/CQ0f1vU5f6 — Memphis East HS (@EastMustangs) March 18, 2017

Chandler Lawson was the game’s MVP. He had 18 points and 15 rebounds in 29 minutes of play.

East High’s eight boys’ basketball titles are more than any other school in Tennessee, according to TSSAA.