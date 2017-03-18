× Man shot, crashes into building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and crashed into a building early Saturday morning

Memphis police say it happened at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Manassas Street around 6 a.m. Memphis police say they were told that a White Chevrolet Silverado had crashed into a building and that a pole was down in the middle of the street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive male driver. The driver was suffering from a gunshot wound and had to be removed from the vehicle. Police say the driver died from his injuries later that morning.

Police have not arrested anyone.

WREG is working to find out more details.