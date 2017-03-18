Man dies after crashing truck, getting shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police are investigating a bizarre case in the Uptown area.

A man crashed into a building early Saturday morning off Jackson and Woodlawn.

Officers found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He later died.

Boards now cover a busted building, part of Uptown Car Care, where Memphis Police say a man took his final breaths around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

Curtis Scott was starting his day when he saw the commotion.

"I saw all the police cars racing, and I saw a white truck that had ran into the building," he said.

Scott has lived off Woodlawn for some 20 years. He's seen crime fluctuate in the area. Sadly he already had a feeling what had gone wrong.

I told my wife, 'Well most likely the guy got shot and he drove from where he had been and that was as far as he could get.'"

So far police have not released where they think the man was initially shot, and they haven't told us who he is.

"Things like that happen all the time. Guys running from shootings. They don't make it too far," explained Scott.

"I live right back here too and it's real scary, it's too close. It's too close," added Sharon Hickman, who also saw officers in the area.

Where the crash happened is actually in an area where residents say is being revitalized. Just a few blocks away is St. Jude, and across the street is a Salvation Army.

"Everything in this area is great," said Scott.

Scott said it's often crime that surrounds the Uptown community that seeps into the area.

"Sometimes we hear gang wars going on in that area and down Jackson across from the Butcher Shop," he said.

He wants the violence to stop so families can live in peace.

Memphis Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.