Grizzlies sign Selden and release Douglas

Memphis – Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team has signed guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. for a remainder of the season to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Selden (6-5, 230) was a member of Memphis’ training camp roster this fall before joining the Grizzlies’ NBA Development League affiliate, the Iowa Energy. He appeared in 35 games (20 starts) for the Energy and averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.1 minutes. Most recently, the 22-year-old was signed to a 10-day contract by the New Orleans Pelicans on March 8 as a Call-Up from Iowa. He started in all three games he played with the Pelicans and averaged 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 15.7 minutes.

A native of Boston, Mass., Selden played three years collegiately at the University of Kansas, where he was selected to the 2016 All-Big 12 Second Team following his junior season. He went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Selden will wear jersey no. 7.

Douglas (6-2, 195) appeared in 24 games for the Grizzlies this season, all as a reserve, and averaged 4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16.4 minutes. The 31-year-old has appeared in 394 games (65 starts) over an eight-year NBA career with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. The Jonesboro, Ga. native was drafted in the first round (29th overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2009 NBA Draft following his senior season at Florida State University.