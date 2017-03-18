× Grizzlies get it done against the Spurs

MEMPHIS – Mike Conley had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Zach Randolph added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning streak to four with a 104-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Memphis held an 89-86 lead with 5:45 left, then went on a 9-1 rally to match its biggest advantage of the game at 98-87 on a three-point play by Marc Gasol with 2:30 left.

Not long afterward, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sent his reserves in.

Gasol had 16 points and seven assists for Memphis, while JaMychal Green scored 13.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 22 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and nine rebounds. Jonathon Simmons scored 14 as San Antonio lost its second straight.

The Spurs struggled early from outside the arc and finished 9 of 28 on 3-point attempts.

Through three quarters, the game featured six ties and 15 lead changes. Memphis held the only double-digit lead, and that was early.

The Grizzlies pushed their advantage to nine points on a couple of occasions early in the fourth, but San Antonio stayed close with 3-pointers from Simmons, Leonard and Davis Bertans.

Memphis started its final spurt with three free throws from Conley, who then made a 3 with about four minutes left.

The Grizzlies built an early 11-point lead as the Spurs struggled shooting in the opening quarter. San Antonio ran off nine straight points to tie it, and the game settled into a close one.