× East goes back to back with win over Southwind

MURFRESSBORO, TN. – Tournament MVP Chandler Lawson scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Memphis East to its state record eighth state title with a 65-45 win over Southwind in the Tennessee Class AAA boys final on Saturday.

Memphis-area teams have won 16 of the last 18 Class AAA titles.

Alex Lomax, the state’s Mr. Basketball, added 14 points for East (36-3), which won its second straight state championship.

East, whose only in-state loss was to Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga), won its last 18 games.

Southwind (33-7), the 2013 state champion, suffered its first state tournament loss after winning its previous five games.

Tennessee-Martin signee Carlos Marshall fouled out with 16 points to lead Southwind.

East beat Southwind for the second time in 16 days, including a 73-62 win in the Region 8-AAA final.