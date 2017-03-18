× Deputies searching for Oxford murder suspect

OXFORD, Miss. — A man is at large after being accused of killing someone in Oxford.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for Chris Demont Paton, 27, on murder charges.

He’s accused of killing Oxford resident Kenya Hill, 31, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened March 9 on Sand Hill Drive.

Hill was transported to Regional Medical Center in Memphis from the hospital in Oxford but died from complications about a week later on March 17, the sheriff’s department said.

Paten is from Oxford and the Water Valley area and also goes by Chris Caine.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s department.

If you see him or know where he may be, call your local law enforcement or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477. You could get a reward

of $2,500.