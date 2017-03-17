× Tad Cummins to be added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it’s in the final stages of adding Tad Cummins, the man who authorities believe kidnapped 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

A $1,000 reward will be offered once he is added to the list.

Authorities said Elizabeth is in a “dire situation” as she has not been seen or heard from for the past four days. In fact, the TBI said they have had a shocking low number of tips in this case.

Because of the length of time, an additional warrant has been issued for Cummins on charges of aggravated kidnapping. If convicted, he faces 8 to 12 years behind bars.

They spoke to Cummins directly urging him to turn himself in.

Officials also urged the public to get involved, saying they simply needed more tips.

Elizabeth was last seen around 8 a.m. at the Shoney’s in Columbia, Tennessee. Her parents reported her missing that very same day, with an Amber Alert being issued the following day. She was later spotted in Decatur, Alabama around 3 p.m. Monday.

Elizabeth is a 15-year-old white female, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, stands 5’5” and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6’0”, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He is believe to be armed with two handguns and driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.