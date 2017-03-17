Shooter opens fire on van filled with kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "All the kids were screaming and they were crying, so they were all hysterical."

Bobbie Wright, her three kids and a relative's kid were driving down Kerwin Drive in Raleigh Thursday when they were involved in a fender-bender.

"We thought he was gonna get out because of the accident, but he didn`t. He actually got out and he like fired four shots at us."

Luckily, none of the bullets struck the van or any of the precious cargo inside, but it was scary just the same.

"It didn`t make any sense to me. It`s crazy. It was crazy."

Now Wright's hoping the man who fired those shots, last seen driving a grey Ford Focus, will finally answer for his behavior that day.

"He just pulled off like it was nothing, like he didn`t do anything."