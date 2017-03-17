× Police investigating South Memphis bar shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with MPD are looking for suspects after a shooting at a South Memphis sports bar.

Police say at least one person was shot inside Maxcine’s Sports Bar on Castalia St. around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told WREG that a fight broke out inside the bar just before shots were fired.

The victim wasn’t at the scene when police arrived — but a man showed up at Methodist University Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound.

So far, police haven’t released any information about the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this case.