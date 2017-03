× Police investigating deadly shooting off of Covington Pike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the 5000 block of Covington Way.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Plasma Biological Services.

WREG was told a manager was shot by an unknown suspect and pronounced dead on the scene.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.