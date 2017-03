× Police: Four-year-old girl reportedly kidnapped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a 4-year-old who was reportedly kidnapped.

The call came from the 3500 block of Daggett shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Those one the scene were only able to provide police with a vague description of the suspect.

The little girl is described as a African American, 4 years old, last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers on it, gray tights with pink and white shoes.