Car smashes through front of Gibson’s Donuts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Scary moments at a well-known Memphis donut shop after a car smashed through the windows.

It happened at Gibson's Donuts around 9:30 a.m. when an elderly man hit the gas instead of the brake.

Video shows a car pulling into a spot, but then the car keeps going smashing through a window and knocking over a booth.

You can see a man quickly grab and lift up his child as glass starts flying.

No injuries were reported.

The lobby of the store is closed but fear not, they are selling donuts in the parking lot.

Now @GibsonsDonuts employees making the best of it. Now they're taking orders from a table in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/xQ6Vaw80vs — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) March 17, 2017