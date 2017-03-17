Bus driver saves little boy wandering the streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wi. -- A bus driver in Milwaukee rescued a shivering little boy after finding him wandering the streets.

While taking a quick break shortly after midnight, bus driver Denise Wilson spotted a small, shoeless boy wandering the streets in 20 degree weather. Wilson immediately ran to the boy and carried him to a gas station nearby, where she got him food and a man inside gave him a sweater.

She then called police and seated him on the bus wrapped in her jacket to keep warm. "He ended up falling asleep on the bus. He ate his snack and fell asleep," Wilson told WDJT.

The Milwaukee County Transit System posted a statement online stating, "Police say the boy wandered away from home and credit Denise for making sure a scary situation didn't go from bad to worse."

Wilson also said a miscommunication among family members led to the child going missing.