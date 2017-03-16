Woman says Frayser salon posted sign charging more for pedicures if someone is overweight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Facebook post is causing an uproar after a woman getting her nails done snapped a picture of what many allege is a rude sign.

The sign read, “Sorry but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fees for pedicurists.”

Since the picture was posted to Facebook Saturday it’s been shared more than 500 times, with women across the city weighing in, many expressing shock. The woman who snapped it said it was at Rose Nails in Frayser.

WREG went to look into it.

We met Son Nguyen. We showed him the picture.

"Some people reached out. They were upset," explained WREG reporter Shay Arthur.

Nguyen repeatedly denied the sign was ever up in his business. WREG didn’t see one when we went on Thursday but Nguyen said he’s considered one.

"Did you at one point have the sign up? " asked Arthur.

"No. I told you, I said I’m thinking but I don’t put it up," responded Nguyen.

WREG also showed him another picture that was posted in the salon, this time with a man in the picture. The sign of the pedicure fee is visible, along with the same flooring, same chairs and the same walls that exist in the shop.

"This isn’t your business? Looks like the same business," said Arthur.

"Ya, ya," said Nguyen as he put on his glasses and looked at the picture.

Arthur showed him the sign is also in the picture.

"I don’t think so," said Nguyen.

"So this isn’t your business? Even though the floors and chairs match? The sign was never in your business?" questioned Arthur.

"No there are same walls and floors everywhere, it could be anywhere," explained Nguyen.

Nguyen showed WREG his prices. He said the only extra charge is $5 for men for a pedicure because they don’t come to salon as often.

Nguyen said instead of putting a sign up he’s decided to just not service someone if they are severely overweight. He said it’s difficult for technicians to give them pedicures and he’s had broken chairs in the past which it hurts his bottom line.

He said he's had chairs broken twice which has cost him $2,000 to $2,500.

Nguyen said he has had his business for nine years and tries to please his customers who were shocked to see the picture.

"I feel like they ought to be able to get services like any other person," said customer Kimbrly War.

Although Nguyen vigorously denies ever having the sign up he said he has had customers get upset with him for his policies.