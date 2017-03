× TBI releases 2016 campus crime report

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a “Crime on Campus” report for colleges across Tennessee.

The newest TBI campus crime report showed that fraud and assault are both up significantly at Tennessee college campuses. In 2016, rape cases decreased 27 percent while assault cases were up over 20 percent. There were also 1,677 cases of theft.

Almost a third of all crimes on campus across Tennessee were theft or larceny and impersonation charges nearly tripled.

You can see the complete TBI campus crime report here.